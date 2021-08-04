BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:BYM)

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of 0.058 per share on Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th.
Shares of BYM stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.29. 32,708 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,791. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.82. BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust has a 52-week low of $13.88 and a 52-week high of $16.79.
BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust Company Profile
Recommended Story: How to track put option volume
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.