BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:BLE) Declares $0.06 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:BLE) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of 0.062 per share on Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th.
BLE stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.84. 92,289 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,415. BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II has a 1 year low of $14.24 and a 1 year high of $16.29.
About BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II
