BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.055 per share on Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th.
BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.98. The stock had a trading volume of 269 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,407. BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund has a twelve month low of $13.79 and a twelve month high of $16.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.97.
About BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund
