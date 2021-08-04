BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD) Plans $0.06 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th.

NYSE MHD traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $17.21. 100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,693. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.94. BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund has a 12 month low of $14.90 and a 12 month high of $17.50.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc acts as Closed-End Investment Fund/Investment Trust. Its investment objective is to provide high current income from U.S. federal income taxes by investing primarily in a portfolio of medium- to lower-grade or unrated municipal obligations, the interest on which, in the opinion of bond counsel to the issuer, is from U.S.

