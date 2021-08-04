BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund (NYSE:MFL) Declares $0.05 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund (NYSE:MFL) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0485 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th.
Shares of NYSE:MFL remained flat at $$15.02 during midday trading on Wednesday. 40,085 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,196. BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund has a fifty-two week low of $12.97 and a fifty-two week high of $15.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.77.
About BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund
