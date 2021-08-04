BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund (NYSE:MFL) Declares $0.05 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund (NYSE:MFL) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0485 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th.

Shares of NYSE:MFL remained flat at $$15.02 during midday trading on Wednesday. 40,085 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,196. BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund has a fifty-two week low of $12.97 and a fifty-two week high of $15.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.77.

About BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund operates as closed end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income tax and to provide shareholders with the opportunity to own shares the value of which is exempt from Florida intangible personal property tax.

