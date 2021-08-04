BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0545 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th.
Shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund stock remained flat at $$15.08 on Wednesday. 19,322 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,538. BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund has a 52-week low of $13.17 and a 52-week high of $15.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.80.
BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund Company Profile
