BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MVT) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MVT) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0585 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th.

Shares of NYSE MVT traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.00. 20,753 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,737. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II has a 52-week low of $13.63 and a 52-week high of $17.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.75.

About BlackRock MuniVest Fund II

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc operates as mutual fund closed-end investment trust. The company investment objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management. It invests under normal market conditions in municipal bonds rated investment grade and invests primarily in long-term municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years at the time of investment.

