BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MVT) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MVT) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0585 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th.
Shares of NYSE MVT traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.00. 20,753 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,737. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II has a 52-week low of $13.63 and a 52-week high of $17.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.75.
About BlackRock MuniVest Fund II
