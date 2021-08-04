BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF) Announces $0.03 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0335 per share on Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th.

Shares of NYSE MVF traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.71. 608 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,375. BlackRock MuniVest Fund has a 1 year low of $8.52 and a 1 year high of $9.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.65.

Get BlackRock MuniVest Fund alerts:

In other news, insider Peter Hayes bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.64 per share, for a total transaction of $144,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,600. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc operates as closed end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management. The trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing its assets in municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

Recommended Story: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniVest Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniVest Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.