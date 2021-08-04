Blackrock MuniYield California Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYC) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Blackrock MuniYield California Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYC) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of 0.043 per share on Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th.

Shares of NYSE MYC traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.58. 238 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,026. Blackrock MuniYield California Fund has a one year low of $13.74 and a one year high of $16.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.48.

About Blackrock MuniYield California Fund

BlackRock MuniYield California Fund, Inc operates as closed-end management investment fund. The company objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal and California income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management.

