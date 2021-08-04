BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MCA) to Issue $0.06 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MCA) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of 0.056 per share on Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th.

MCA traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $15.95. The stock had a trading volume of 54,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,938. BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund has a 12-month low of $14.22 and a 12-month high of $16.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.68.

BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations, the interest on which is exempt from Federal and California income taxes.

