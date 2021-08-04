BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD) Announces $0.06 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of 0.056 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th.

MYD stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.36. 40,855 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,731. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.19. BlackRock MuniYield Fund has a twelve month low of $13.12 and a twelve month high of $15.60.

About BlackRock MuniYield Fund

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management by investing primarily in a portfolio of long-term municipal bonds.

