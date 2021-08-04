BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY) Announces $0.06 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.056 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th.
MIY traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $15.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,279. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.48. BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund has a fifty-two week low of $13.49 and a fifty-two week high of $16.00.
BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund Company Profile
Featured Story: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.