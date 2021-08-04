BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY) Announces $0.06 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.056 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th.

MIY traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $15.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,279. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.48. BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund has a fifty-two week low of $13.49 and a fifty-two week high of $16.00.

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long-term municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Michigan income taxes.

