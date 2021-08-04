BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYJ) to Issue $0.06 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYJ) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0625 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th.
Shares of NYSE MYJ traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.83. 13 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,545. BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund has a 1-year low of $13.28 and a 1-year high of $16.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.79.
BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund Company Profile
Recommended Story: What are high-yield dividend stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.