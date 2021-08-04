BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYJ) to Issue $0.06 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYJ) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0625 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th.

Shares of NYSE MYJ traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.83. 13 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,545. BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund has a 1-year low of $13.28 and a 1-year high of $16.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.79.

BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in long-term, investment grade quality municipal obligations that are exempt from federal income taxes and New Jersey personal income taxes.

