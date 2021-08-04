BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:MYN)

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0515 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th.

MYN traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.51. 43,626 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,783. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.19. BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund has a 1 year low of $12.39 and a 1 year high of $14.67.

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

