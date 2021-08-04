BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (NYSE:MPA) Plans $0.06 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (NYSE:MPA) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.055 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th.

NYSE MPA traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $16.49. The stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,307. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.82. BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund has a 52-week low of $13.56 and a 52-week high of $16.40.

About BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Pennsylvania income taxes.

