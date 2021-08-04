BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0515 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th.
MYI stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.08. The company had a trading volume of 252 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,139. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.88. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III has a 12 month low of $13.20 and a 12 month high of $15.19.
BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Company Profile
