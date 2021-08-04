BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY) Plans $0.06 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of 0.056 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th.

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,355. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.08. BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust has a twelve month low of $13.25 and a twelve month high of $16.50.

Get BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust alerts:

About BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in the investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

See Also: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.