BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY) Plans $0.06 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of 0.056 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th.
BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,355. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.08. BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust has a twelve month low of $13.25 and a twelve month high of $16.50.
About BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust
