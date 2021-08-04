BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.17 (NASDAQ:BSTZ)

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II (NASDAQ:BSTZ) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of 0.171 per share on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th.

NASDAQ BSTZ traded up $0.31 on Wednesday, reaching $40.70. 121,779 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 184,202. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.83. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II has a fifty-two week low of $24.01 and a fifty-two week high of $42.29.

