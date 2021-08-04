BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.23

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of 0.226 per share on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th.

NYSE BST traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $53.91. 2,751 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,403. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.39. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has a twelve month low of $39.20 and a twelve month high of $62.16.

About BlackRock Science and Technology Trust

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests directly and indirectly through derivative such as options in public equity markets of countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the science and technology sector.

