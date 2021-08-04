BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.23

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of 0.226 per share on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th.
NYSE BST traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $53.91. 2,751 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,403. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.39. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has a twelve month low of $39.20 and a twelve month high of $62.16.
About BlackRock Science and Technology Trust
