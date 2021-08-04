BlackRock Throgmorton Trust (LON:THRG) Hits New 52-Week High at $982.00

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc (LON:THRG) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 982 ($12.83) and last traded at GBX 978 ($12.78), with a volume of 302435 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 977 ($12.76).

The stock has a market cap of £926.54 million and a P/E ratio of 15.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 927.08.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a yield of 0.26%. BlackRock Throgmorton Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.16%.

In related news, insider Louise Nash acquired 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 914 ($11.94) per share, for a total transaction of £10,054 ($13,135.62). Also, insider Merryn S. Webb acquired 1,768 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 905 ($11.82) per share, for a total transaction of £16,000.40 ($20,904.63).

About BlackRock Throgmorton Trust (LON:THRG)

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. It is managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

