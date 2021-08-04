BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:BHV) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05

BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:BHV) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0455 per share on Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th.

NYSEAMERICAN BHV traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $17.97. 2,544 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,522. BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust has a 12 month low of $15.44 and a 12 month high of $18.86.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:BHV) by 41.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,386 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,886 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust were worth $104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust operates as closed-end investment fund. The company’s investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax and Virginia personal income taxes. It seeks to achieve its investment objectives by investing primarily in municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and Virginia personal income taxes.

