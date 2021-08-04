Blank Wallet (BLANK) Price Hits $0.54

Blank Wallet (CURRENCY:BLANK) traded up 7.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 4th. One Blank Wallet coin can currently be bought for $0.54 or 0.00001386 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Blank Wallet has traded 18.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Blank Wallet has a total market cap of $10.52 million and $268,659.00 worth of Blank Wallet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002556 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001804 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.41 or 0.00047045 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.86 or 0.00099322 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $55.41 or 0.00141615 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39,241.40 or 1.00284171 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002663 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $326.14 or 0.00833475 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Blank Wallet

Blank Wallet’s total supply is 125,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,394,814 coins. Blank Wallet’s official Twitter account is @BlankWallet

According to CryptoCompare, “Blank is a private, non-custodial Ethereum browser extension wallet that sets out to reclaim privacy on Ethereum transfers. Blank hides the user's financial data by mixing transfers with the pool of funds within Blank, ensuring that outward transfers remain anonymous with privacy level only goes up with each additional transfer inside. Blank Token (BLANK) is the utility token for: fee reduction for token holders, Referral and reward systems, Exclusive features and “access-first” functionality and more. “

Buying and Selling Blank Wallet

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blank Wallet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blank Wallet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blank Wallet using one of the exchanges listed above.

