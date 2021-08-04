Blink Charging (BLNK) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 11th. Analysts expect Blink Charging to post earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01). Blink Charging had a negative net margin of 310.60% and a negative return on equity of 30.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 million. On average, analysts expect Blink Charging to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Blink Charging alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BLNK opened at $33.91 on Wednesday. Blink Charging has a 12 month low of $5.77 and a 12 month high of $64.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.72.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BLNK. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Blink Charging in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital reduced their price target on Blink Charging from $58.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Blink Charging Company Profile

Blink Charging Co, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services in the United States. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types.

Further Reading: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Blink Charging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blink Charging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.