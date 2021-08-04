Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.18) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Blink Charging’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.20) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.16). Blink Charging reported earnings per share of ($0.11) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 63.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Blink Charging will report full year earnings of ($0.70) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.77) to ($0.62). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.48) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Blink Charging.

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 million. Blink Charging had a negative net margin of 310.60% and a negative return on equity of 30.48%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BLNK shares. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Blink Charging in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital reduced their target price on Blink Charging from $58.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Blink Charging has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Blink Charging by 156.2% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 9,184 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in Blink Charging during the second quarter worth approximately $422,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Blink Charging during the second quarter worth approximately $1,289,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Blink Charging by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 43,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 9,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blink Charging during the 2nd quarter valued at $258,000. 27.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BLNK stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,003,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,154,103. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.72. Blink Charging has a 52-week low of $5.77 and a 52-week high of $64.50. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.51 and a beta of 3.85.

Blink Charging Company Profile

Blink Charging Co, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services in the United States. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types.

