BLOC.MONEY Reaches Market Capitalization of $131,231.93 (BLOC)

BLOC.MONEY (CURRENCY:BLOC) traded 14.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 4th. BLOC.MONEY has a total market cap of $131,231.93 and $62.00 worth of BLOC.MONEY was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BLOC.MONEY coin can now be purchased for $0.0070 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, BLOC.MONEY has traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002558 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.26 or 0.00062061 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002686 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00015582 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002561 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $323.51 or 0.00827475 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.71 or 0.00093891 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.81 or 0.00042998 BTC.

About BLOC.MONEY

BLOC.MONEY (BLOC) is a coin. It launched on April 8th, 2019. BLOC.MONEY’s total supply is 18,647,563 coins. BLOC.MONEY’s official Twitter account is @bloc_money . The official website for BLOC.MONEY is bloc.money

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockcloud is a blockchain based TCP/IP Architecture, and it aims to enable the peer to peer communication as we know it today. The scope of the project is to provide technology infrastructure alternatives to the current solutions, and while many of the current projects try to innovate by proposing new consensus models or new architectures, Blockcloud takes the innovation a few layers down the technology stack to enable peer-to-peer computing. Thus, the team was able to create a new break-through in network architecture called the SCB (Service-Centric Blockchain) which is essentially becoming the new TCP/IP of the blockchain era. Along with the Proof of Service mechanism, the Truthful Continuous Double Auction protocol, the CoDAG architecture and the development of an AI-driven dynamic service marketplace, Blockcloud is developing an entire service centered ecosystem for the internet of tomorrow. “

BLOC.MONEY Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLOC.MONEY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BLOC.MONEY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BLOC.MONEY using one of the exchanges listed above.

