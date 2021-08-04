Block-Logic Reaches 1-Day Volume of $165.00 (BLTG)

Block-Logic (CURRENCY:BLTG) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 4th. One Block-Logic coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0055 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Block-Logic has traded down 19.8% against the U.S. dollar. Block-Logic has a total market cap of $125,283.80 and approximately $165.00 worth of Block-Logic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded up 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000024 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded up 30.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000375 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Block-Logic

Block-Logic (CRYPTO:BLTG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Block-Logic’s total supply is 35,045,912 coins and its circulating supply is 22,899,329 coins. Block-Logic’s official Twitter account is @BlockLogicBLTG and its Facebook page is accessible here. Block-Logic’s official website is block-logic.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “As of July 2018, Block-Logic Technology Group and the token BLTG has been created from the Bitcoin-Lightning project. After a community-wide vote, it was decided that the project should be managed by community members rather than the original developers. The name was changed to avoid confusion with other similarly named projects and to better represent the vision and goals of the new project. All services will be made accessible through industry standard Application Programming Interfaces (API), enabling the integration between not only products developed by Block-Logic but also partners and 3rd party developers. Reward Allocation Reduction:”Every six months (or 262,080 blocks) the rewards per Block will be reduced by 1 until rewards per block are at 5. Rewards percentages for Masternodes, Staking and Governance will remain the same. It is expected that when the rewards are reduced to 5, the supply to the network will be sustainable and the increase or decrease of supply will be negligible to the number of tokens in circulation year on year. Block-Logic reserves the right to revisit and adjust the tokenomics annually.” “

Buying and Selling Block-Logic

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Block-Logic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Block-Logic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Block-Logic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

