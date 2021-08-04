Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance (BCUG) Price Hits $3.32 on Exchanges

Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance (CURRENCY:BCUG) traded up 29.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 4th. One Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance coin can now be purchased for $3.32 or 0.00008324 BTC on major exchanges. Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance has a market capitalization of $4.40 million and $2.70 million worth of Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance has traded down 26% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002504 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.53 or 0.00061428 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002670 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00015374 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002508 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $339.49 or 0.00850270 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.76 or 0.00044473 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.94 or 0.00095016 BTC.

About Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance

BCUG is a coin. It launched on March 15th, 2021. Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance’s total supply is 1,474,642 coins and its circulating supply is 1,324,380 coins. Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance’s official Twitter account is @BlockchainCutie

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockchain Cuties Universe is a multi-blockchain game that offers complex DeFi + NFT mechanics which deliver true “Play2Earn” concept and aligns incentives of game developers, players, traders and community veterans. Players earn $BCUG by trading Cuties and items on the market, burning resources and Magic Dust in crafting and unlocking achievements.Farmed token distribution happens weekly. “

