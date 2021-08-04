Bloomin’ Brands (BLMN) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ: BLMN):

8/3/2021 – Bloomin’ Brands was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $33.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $32.00.

8/3/2021 – Bloomin’ Brands was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $28.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $26.00.

8/2/2021 – Bloomin’ Brands had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $36.00 to $40.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/2/2021 – Bloomin’ Brands was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $34.00 price target on the stock.

7/20/2021 – Bloomin’ Brands had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $30.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/14/2021 – Bloomin’ Brands was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. is a casual dining restaurant company with a portfolio of differentiated restaurant concepts. It has five concepts: Outback Steakhouse, Carrabba’s Italian Grill, Bonefish Grill, Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse and Wine Bar and Roy’s. The Company offers its products and services through company owned and franchised locations throughout the United States and internationally. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. is based in Tampa, Florida. “

Bloomin’ Brands stock opened at $25.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.96, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.24. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.77 and a 12-month high of $32.81. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 24.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 2.16.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.14. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 608.24% and a net margin of 3.28%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.74) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 6,339.7% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 347,229 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,393,000 after buying an additional 341,837 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 72.1% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 134,565 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,640,000 after buying an additional 56,365 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $347,000. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $762,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $807,000.

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment operates in USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

