Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The information services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.14, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $254.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.01 million. Blucora had a net margin of 0.05% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share.

Shares of BCOR stock traded down $1.99 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $14.78. 4,727 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 196,344. Blucora has a fifty-two week low of $8.37 and a fifty-two week high of $18.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.08. The firm has a market cap of $715.65 million, a P/E ratio of -1,541.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Get Blucora alerts:

BCOR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Blucora from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Blucora from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th.

Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, tax professionals, financial advisors, and certified public accounting firms in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Blucora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blucora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.