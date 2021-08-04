Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) Stock Price Down 13.4%

Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR)’s stock price dropped 13.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $14.51 and last traded at $14.53. Approximately 5,207 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 196,344 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.77.

BCOR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Blucora from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Blucora from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th.

Get Blucora alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $731.63 million, a PE ratio of -1,541.00, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The information services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $254.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.01 million. Blucora had a net margin of 0.05% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Blucora, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Blucora during the first quarter worth about $126,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Blucora in the first quarter valued at about $169,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Blucora in the first quarter valued at about $193,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Blucora in the first quarter valued at about $339,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Blucora in the fourth quarter valued at about $346,000. 90.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blucora Company Profile (NASDAQ:BCOR)

Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, tax professionals, financial advisors, and certified public accounting firms in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

Read More: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Blucora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blucora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.