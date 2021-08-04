Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.52-$1.70 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.59. The company issued revenue guidance of $855-$876 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $866.77 million.Blucora also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.520-$1.700 EPS.

NASDAQ:BCOR traded down $1.76 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $15.01. The company had a trading volume of 20,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,344. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $726.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,541.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.08. Blucora has a twelve month low of $8.37 and a twelve month high of $18.83.

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The information services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $254.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.01 million. Blucora had a net margin of 0.05% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Blucora will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BCOR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Blucora from a strong sell rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Blucora from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th.

About Blucora

Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, tax professionals, financial advisors, and certified public accounting firms in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

