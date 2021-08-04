Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.12, Fidelity Earnings reports. Blue Apron had a negative return on equity of 68.94% and a negative net margin of 8.54%.

Blue Apron stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.07. The stock had a trading volume of 50,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,035,631. The company has a market capitalization of $92.63 million, a PE ratio of -1.67 and a beta of -3.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.48. Blue Apron has a 12 month low of $3.54 and a 12 month high of $12.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Get Blue Apron alerts:

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Blue Apron in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd.

In other news, CEO Linda F. Kozlowski sold 6,165 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.72, for a total transaction of $29,098.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 83,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,147.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders sold a total of 12,107 shares of company stock valued at $57,145 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 19.16% of the company’s stock.

About Blue Apron

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc operates direct-to-consumer platform that delivers original recipes, and fresh and seasonal ingredients. It also operates Blue Apron Market, an e-commerce market that provides cooking tools, utensils, pantry items, and other products. In addition, the company offers Blue Apron Wine, a direct-to-consumer wine delivery service that sells wines, which can be paired with its meals; and supplies poultry, beef, and lamb.

Further Reading: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Apron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Apron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.