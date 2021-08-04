Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.12, Fidelity Earnings reports. Blue Apron had a negative return on equity of 68.94% and a negative net margin of 8.54%.
Blue Apron stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.07. The stock had a trading volume of 50,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,035,631. The company has a market capitalization of $92.63 million, a PE ratio of -1.67 and a beta of -3.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.48. Blue Apron has a 12 month low of $3.54 and a 12 month high of $12.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.02.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Blue Apron in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd.
About Blue Apron
Blue Apron Holdings, Inc operates direct-to-consumer platform that delivers original recipes, and fresh and seasonal ingredients. It also operates Blue Apron Market, an e-commerce market that provides cooking tools, utensils, pantry items, and other products. In addition, the company offers Blue Apron Wine, a direct-to-consumer wine delivery service that sells wines, which can be paired with its meals; and supplies poultry, beef, and lamb.
