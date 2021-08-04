Blue Whale EXchange 24-Hour Volume Tops $56,320.00 (BWX)

Blue Whale EXchange (CURRENCY:BWX) traded 6.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 4th. Over the last week, Blue Whale EXchange has traded up 48.6% against the US dollar. Blue Whale EXchange has a total market cap of $1.05 million and approximately $56,320.00 worth of Blue Whale EXchange was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Blue Whale EXchange coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0270 or 0.00000068 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002513 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.28 or 0.00060996 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002656 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00015338 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002515 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $338.26 or 0.00849925 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.66 or 0.00044361 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.86 or 0.00095125 BTC.

Blue Whale EXchange Coin Profile

Blue Whale EXchange is a coin. Blue Whale EXchange’s total supply is 64,320,000 coins and its circulating supply is 38,904,018 coins. Blue Whale EXchange’s official Twitter account is @BlueWhaleFdn . The Reddit community for Blue Whale EXchange is /r/BlueWhaleFdn and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Blue Whale EXchange’s official message board is medium.com/blue-whale-foundation . The official website for Blue Whale EXchange is www.bluewhale.foundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Bluewhale is a decentralized ecosystem that provides freelancers around the world with the rights and benefits that were previously unavailable for them. “

Buying and Selling Blue Whale EXchange

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blue Whale EXchange directly using US dollars.

