Blueknight Energy Partners (NASDAQ:BKEP) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Blueknight Energy Partners (NASDAQ:BKEP) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The pipeline company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Blueknight Energy Partners had a net margin of 34.77% and a negative return on equity of 10.62%.

Shares of BKEP traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $3.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,432. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.58 million, a PE ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 2.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.69. Blueknight Energy Partners has a 12-month low of $1.20 and a 12-month high of $4.26.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th.

Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. provides integrated terminalling services for companies engaged in the production, distribution, and handling of liquid asphalt in the United States. As of March 4, 2021, it had 53 terminals located in 26 states. Blueknight Energy Partners G.P., LLC operates as a general partner of the company.

