Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $114.23.

BPMC has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $136.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $101.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $127.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th.

Get Blueprint Medicines alerts:

NASDAQ BPMC opened at $85.99 on Wednesday. Blueprint Medicines has a twelve month low of $66.20 and a twelve month high of $125.61. The firm has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.78.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.77) by ($0.09). Blueprint Medicines had a return on equity of 24.65% and a net margin of 41.08%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Blueprint Medicines will post -6.7 EPS for the current year.

In other Blueprint Medicines news, CEO Jeffrey W. Albers sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.69, for a total transaction of $2,317,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 179,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,679,380.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Kate Haviland sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.24, for a total value of $90,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 54,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,958,507.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BPMC. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 248.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 234,241 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,269,000 after purchasing an additional 166,963 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the 4th quarter valued at $538,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,567 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,867,000 after purchasing an additional 6,799 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the 4th quarter valued at $854,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 56.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 66,862 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,499,000 after purchasing an additional 24,029 shares during the period. 98.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Blueprint Medicines Company Profile

Blueprint Medicines Corp. is a precision therapy company. It focuses on medicines to improve the lives of patients with genomically defined cancers, rare diseases and cancer immunotherapy. The company was founded by Chris Varma, Nicholas B. Lydon, Brian Druker, and Alexis Borisy on October 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Featured Story: Buyback

Receive News & Ratings for Blueprint Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blueprint Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.