Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its holdings in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 383,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,775 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.36% of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT worth $3,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BRG. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 47.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,258 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 5,718 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT during the 4th quarter worth $127,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 16,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 210.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 83,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 56,798 shares during the last quarter. 44.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BRG opened at $12.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $379.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.78, a P/E/G ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 0.99. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.83 and a 12-month high of $13.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.24, a quick ratio of 233.60 and a current ratio of 233.60.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $1.53. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT had a net margin of 25.41% and a return on equity of 81.26%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were given a $0.1625 dividend. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.28%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. BTIG Research upgraded Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th.

In other news, CIO Ryan S. Macdonald sold 4,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total transaction of $123,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Christopher J. Vohs acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.50 per share, with a total value of $56,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 7.55% of the company’s stock.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Company Profile

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc (NYSE American: BRG) is a real estate investment trust that focuses on developing and acquiring a diversified portfolio of institutional-quality highly amenitized live/work/play apartment communities in demographically attractive knowledge economy growth markets to appeal to the renter by choice.

