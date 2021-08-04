B&M European Value Retail S.A. (LON:BME) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

B&M European Value Retail S.A. (LON:BME) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 568.33 ($7.43).

BME has been the subject of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on B&M European Value Retail from GBX 600 ($7.84) to GBX 625 ($8.17) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Shore Capital reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 550 ($7.19) price target on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded B&M European Value Retail to a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 575 ($7.51) price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 23rd.

Shares of LON BME traded up GBX 1.40 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 561.40 ($7.33). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 694,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,887,662. The company has a market cap of £5.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 277.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 558.45. B&M European Value Retail has a 52 week low of GBX 450.50 ($5.89) and a 52 week high of GBX 612 ($8.00).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 13 ($0.17) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a yield of 2.38%. B&M European Value Retail’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.23%.

About B&M European Value Retail

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. As of March 31, 2020, it operated 656 B&M branded stores and 293 Heron Foods branded stores in the United Kingdom; and 101 stores in France under the Babou and B&M brand. It also provides employment and administrative services.

