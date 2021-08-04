BM Technologies (BMTX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

BM Technologies (NYSE:BMTX) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter.

BM Technologies (NYSE:BMTX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $24.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.80 million.

Shares of BMTX stock opened at $10.33 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.06. BM Technologies has a one year low of $8.46 and a one year high of $18.35.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BMTX shares. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of BM Technologies in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Maxim Group assumed coverage on BM Technologies in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut BM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BM Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of BM Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BMTX) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.07% of BM Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing. 30.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BM Technologies

BM Technologies, Inc, through its fintech banking platform, provides digital banking and disbursement services to consumers and students in the United States. It facilitates deposits and banking products and services between customers and FDIC-insured partner banks. The company provides access to a suite of banking products, including checking, savings, personal loans, credit cards, and student refinancing.

