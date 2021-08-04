BMO Capital Markets Raises KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Price Target to $83.00

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $75.00 to $83.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the asset manager’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 28.09% from the stock’s previous close.

KKR has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.75.

Shares of KKR stock opened at $64.80 on Wednesday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.72 and a 1 year high of $65.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.63. The company has a market capitalization of $37.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $739.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $629.67 million. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 58.79% and a return on equity of 4.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 12,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total transaction of $733,941.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 11,073,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total value of $368,185,396.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Forsta AP Fonden increased its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 92,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,524,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 230.0% during the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 280,101 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $13,683,000 after purchasing an additional 195,224 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 282,660 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $13,808,000 after purchasing an additional 20,566 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,428,000. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 206,035 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,065,000 after purchasing an additional 6,229 shares in the last quarter. 77.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

