BMO Commercial Property Trust Limited to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.35 (LON:BCPT)

BMO Commercial Property Trust Limited (LON:BCPT) declared a dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.35 ($0.00) per share on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

BMO Commercial Property Trust stock traded up GBX 2.60 ($0.03) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 98.60 ($1.29). The company had a trading volume of 1,639,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,902,829. The company has a market capitalization of £776.45 million and a P/E ratio of -9.39. BMO Commercial Property Trust has a 12-month low of GBX 58.70 ($0.77) and a 12-month high of GBX 98.80 ($1.29). The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 91.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.84.

BMO Commercial Property Trust Company Profile

The trust is a vehicle for investors who wish to gain exposure to prime UK commercial property. It is a constituent of the FTSE 250 Index and aims to provide shareholders with an attractive level of income together with the potential for capital and income growth from investing in a diversified UK commercial property portfolio.

