BNP Paribas Upgrades Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) to “Outperform”

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) was upgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

SCGLY has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup upgraded Société Générale Société anonyme from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Société Générale Société anonyme from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. upgraded Société Générale Société anonyme from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Société Générale Société anonyme to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Société Générale Société anonyme from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.50.

SCGLY stock traded up $0.38 on Wednesday, reaching $6.34. 195,926 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,348. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.08. Société Générale Société anonyme has a twelve month low of $2.53 and a twelve month high of $6.66. The company has a market cap of $27.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.24 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $7.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.04 billion. Société Générale Société anonyme had a return on equity of 2.93% and a net margin of 4.27%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Société Générale Société anonyme will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Société Générale Société anonyme Company Profile

SociÃ©tÃ© GÃ©nÃ©rale SociÃ©tÃ© anonyme provides financial services in Europe, the Americas, Asia, Oceania, Africa, and France. The company offers retail banking services, including deposits and loans, vehicles and asset management, corporate finance, insurance, payments, investment, and online brokerage and financial information services; Internet, mobile, telephone, and service platforms; and online banking to individual and professional customers, businesses, non-profit associations and local authorities under the Societe Generale, CrÃ©dit du Nord, and Boursorama Banque brands.

