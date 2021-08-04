Bodycote (OTCMKTS:BYPLF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Bodycote (OTCMKTS:BYPLF)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Bodycote in a report on Monday, July 26th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bodycote in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Bodycote in a report on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bodycote in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bodycote from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

OTCMKTS BYPLF remained flat at $$11.85 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.31. Bodycote has a 12 month low of $10.05 and a 12 month high of $11.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.92 and a beta of 1.05.

Bodycote plc provides heat treatment and thermal processing services worldwide. The company operates through Aerospace, Defence & Energy; and Automotive & General Industrial segments. It offers heat treatment services, including altering the microstructure of metals and alloys, such as steel and aluminum to impart properties comprising surface hardness, temperature resistance, ductility, and strength; metal joining services consisting of electron beam welding, HIP diffusion bonding, hydrogen brazing, induction brazing, and vacuum and honeycomb brazing; and hot isostatic pressing (HIP) services, including isostatic pressing and HIP supporting services, as well as Powdermet technology, a manufacturing process used in the production of complex components using powder metallurgy.

