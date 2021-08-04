Bolloré (OTCMKTS:BOIVF) Hits New 12-Month High at $5.73

Bolloré SE (OTCMKTS:BOIVF) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.73 and last traded at $5.61, with a volume of 32415 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.56.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.38.

Bolloré Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BOIVF)

BollorÃ© SE engages in the transportation and logistics, communications, and electricity storage solutions businesses in Asia, Africa, the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Transportation and Logistics, Oil Logistics, Communications, and Electricity Storage and Systems segments.

