Bonded Finance (BOND) Reaches Market Cap of $5.71 Million

Bonded Finance (CURRENCY:BOND) traded 22.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 4th. One Bonded Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0149 or 0.00000038 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Bonded Finance has traded 31.7% higher against the dollar. Bonded Finance has a market capitalization of $5.71 million and approximately $350,191.00 worth of Bonded Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002558 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.26 or 0.00062061 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002686 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00015582 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002561 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $323.51 or 0.00827475 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.71 or 0.00093891 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.81 or 0.00042998 BTC.

Bonded Finance Profile

BOND is a coin. Its genesis date was September 7th, 2020. Bonded Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 384,149,391 coins. Bonded Finance’s official Twitter account is @Bondedfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bonded Finance is bonded.finance/#firstsec

According to CryptoCompare, “BarnBridge is a risk tokenizing protocol. It allows hedging yield sensitivity and price volatility. BarnBridge does this by accessing debt pools on other DeFi protocols, and transforming single pools into multiple assets with varying risk/return characteristics. “

Bonded Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bonded Finance directly using U.S. dollars.

