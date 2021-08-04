Bondly (BONDLY) Price Down 0.3% This Week

Bondly (CURRENCY:BONDLY) traded 10.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 4th. One Bondly coin can now be bought for $0.0031 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Bondly has traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bondly has a market capitalization of $323,732.59 and approximately $142,030.00 worth of Bondly was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002556 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.29 or 0.00059511 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002694 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00015628 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002558 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $321.40 or 0.00821350 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.38 or 0.00092984 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.21 or 0.00041435 BTC.

Bondly Profile

Bondly (CRYPTO:BONDLY) is a coin. It launched on December 8th, 2020. Bondly’s total supply is 983,620,758 coins and its circulating supply is 103,978,855 coins. The official website for Bondly is www.bondly.finance . Bondly’s official Twitter account is @BondlyFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bondly’s official message board is bondlyfinance.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BONDProtect (BProtect) is a smart contract-based marketplace payment platform designed to make the buying and selling of any good or service easy and protected. It offers a set of capabilities that include escrow, recurring payments, and payment protection. It can be used as an individual merchant to sell digital products using the BProtect GUI or integrated into any online marketplace as a payment method comparable to other services like Paypal and Stripe. The core capability of BProtect focuses on the purchase, sale and transfer of digital assets including cryptocurrencies, non-fungible tokens (NFT) and more. “

Buying and Selling Bondly

