BonFi Trading 12.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days (BNF)

BonFi (CURRENCY:BNF) traded 35.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 4th. BonFi has a total market cap of $1.18 million and $540,998.00 worth of BonFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BonFi has traded 12.6% higher against the dollar. One BonFi coin can now be purchased for about $0.0040 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002508 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.37 or 0.00061125 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002659 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00015395 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002511 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $336.72 or 0.00844491 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.74 or 0.00044495 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.83 or 0.00094887 BTC.

BNF is a coin. BonFi’s total supply is 962,499,999 coins and its circulating supply is 297,418,335 coins. BonFi’s official website is bon.finance . BonFi’s official message board is medium.com/bonfiorg . BonFi’s official Twitter account is @bon_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BonFi is https://reddit.com/r/BonFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BonFi is a multilayered open finance liquidity mining service platform complemented by the AI powered BonVest, a professional cryptocurrency liquidity mining solution. This liquidity mining pool gives users exposure to a basket of underlying crypto assets. It utilizes smart contracts to lock up collateral and issue rewards based on the performance of BonVest. Through the combination of artificial intelligence and a professional cryptocurrency liquidity pool, BonFi allows users & applications to earn rewards on digital assets frictionlessly. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BonFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BonFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BonFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

