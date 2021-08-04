Boosted Finance Trading 13.5% Lower Over Last Week (BOOST)

Boosted Finance (CURRENCY:BOOST) traded down 15% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 4th. One Boosted Finance coin can currently be bought for about $3.65 or 0.00009167 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Boosted Finance has traded 13.5% lower against the US dollar. Boosted Finance has a total market cap of $218,419.67 and approximately $51,956.00 worth of Boosted Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002512 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001841 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.26 or 0.00048391 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.09 or 0.00100711 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.73 or 0.00142495 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39,680.33 or 0.99677819 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002657 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $336.67 or 0.00845728 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Boosted Finance Coin Profile

Boosted Finance’s total supply is 99,118 coins and its circulating supply is 59,853 coins. Boosted Finance’s official Twitter account is @BoostedFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Boosted Finance’s official message board is github.com/Boosted-Finance . The official website for Boosted Finance is boosted.finance

Boosted Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Boosted Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Boosted Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Boosted Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

