Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $64.16.

BOOT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. upgraded shares of Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $84.10 price objective (down from $90.00) on shares of Boot Barn in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Pivotal Research increased their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

In other Boot Barn news, insider John Hazen sold 2,459 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.97, for a total value of $181,892.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Greg Bettinelli sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.02, for a total transaction of $962,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 138,581 shares of company stock valued at $10,655,422. 0.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOOT. FMR LLC lifted its position in Boot Barn by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,099,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,376,000 after buying an additional 150,763 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 89,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boot Barn during the 4th quarter worth $615,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 189,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Boot Barn during the 4th quarter worth $308,000.

NYSE BOOT traded up $0.87 on Wednesday, hitting $87.12. The stock had a trading volume of 4,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,211. Boot Barn has a one year low of $19.28 and a one year high of $89.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 43.13 and a beta of 2.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.96.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $258.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.02 million. Boot Barn had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 16.27%. Boot Barn’s quarterly revenue was up 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Boot Barn will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

