Boqii Holding Limited (NYSE:BQ) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $47.65 Million

Equities research analysts expect Boqii Holding Limited (NYSE:BQ) to post sales of $47.65 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Boqii’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $47.29 million to $48.00 million. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Boqii will report full year sales of $206.94 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $204.64 million to $209.23 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $279.41 million, with estimates ranging from $275.55 million to $283.26 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Boqii.

Boqii (NYSE:BQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $35.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.28 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Boqii from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Boqii during the 4th quarter worth $72,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Boqii during the 4th quarter worth $87,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Boqii during the 1st quarter worth $99,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Boqii during the 1st quarter worth $133,000. Finally, Element Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Boqii during the 1st quarter worth $167,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BQ opened at $2.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $260.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.00. Boqii has a 1 year low of $2.71 and a 1 year high of $12.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 2.78.

Boqii Holding Limited operates a pet-focused platform in the People's Republic of China. The company offers food, treats, shampoos, cages, toys, apparel, OTC veterinary drugs, and other pet products to pet parents, and small and medium pet businesses through e-commerce platforms and offline distribution network.

