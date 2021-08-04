BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.28 EPS

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The auto parts company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.28, MarketWatch Earnings reports. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 3.67%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 163.5% on a year-over-year basis. BorgWarner updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.150-$4.400 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $4.15-4.40 EPS.

BWA traded down $2.15 on Wednesday, reaching $47.21. 50,385 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,619,711. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.32 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.53. BorgWarner has a twelve month low of $34.30 and a twelve month high of $55.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is presently 24.64%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BWA. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on BorgWarner from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.07.

In related news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.22, for a total transaction of $248,490.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 127,977 shares in the company, valued at $7,066,889.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul Arthur Farrell sold 7,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.51, for a total transaction of $380,224.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,352 shares in the company, valued at $1,173,703.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 111,362 shares of company stock worth $5,796,851 over the last 90 days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company's Engine segment offers turbocharger and turbocharger actuators; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

